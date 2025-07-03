2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again with a loss of $381,000, and the remaining positions are still on the verge of liquidation

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, BTC officially broke through $110,000, and the "insider whale" triggered liquidation again. Five minutes ago, he
PANews 2025/07/03 17:49
The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Tether helped it recover $40,000 in cryptocurrencies from the Trump-Vance inauguration scam

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice recently recovered $40,300 worth of cryptocurrency in a political fundraising scam. The successful recovery was made
PANews 2025/07/03 17:19
TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Zhitong Finance, an investor asked Tianyang Technology whether it was true that the company was currently promoting a credit card product that
PANews 2025/07/03 17:14
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cryptonews, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan's plan to provide preferential electricity prices for cryptocurrency mining. The Secretary of Pakistan's
PANews 2025/07/03 17:07
Metaplanet joins forces with multiple parties to acquire Thai listed company DV8

PANews reported on July 3 that Simon Gerovich, founder of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, together with Sora Ventures, UTXO Management and Thai asset management company Kliff Capital, jointly announced the
PANews 2025/07/03 17:01
This cannabis company wanted to take advantage of the "coin-stock narrative" and ended up buying a "Pixiu coin"

Author: Ryo Recently, the wave of listed companies building cryptocurrency reserves has swept the world. In Mesquite, a small city in northeastern Nevada, a listed company Dogecoin Cash Inc. announced
PANews 2025/07/03 17:00
Tether narrows USDC’s lead on BitPay payment transactions in 2025

BitPay’s USDC stablecoin transactions accounted for almost double that of USDT in 2024, but the trend has shifted in favor of Tether this year.
PANews 2025/07/03 16:49
Deribit: $2.98 billion BTC options and $584 million ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC is $106,000

PANews reported on July 3 that Deribit issued an option expiration reminder, saying that after the massive expiration of $17 billion last week, this week's scale is relatively small but
PANews 2025/07/03 16:46
Detailed explanation of Aave V4: How can the lending leader rebuild its moat?

Author: Matt , Researcher at Castle Labs Compiled by: Tim, PANews At the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC), Aave founder Stani announced that the new version of the protocol Aave V4
PANews 2025/07/03 16:45
Bitcoin ETFs Pull $408M—Fidelity & ARK Spark the Next BTC Wave As ETH Struggles

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dominated institutional flows, with a massive $407.78 million in daily net inflows on July 2, bringing cumulative inflows to $49.04 billion . In contrast, Ethereum ETFs faced modest $1.8 million outflows, according to data from SosoValue . The stark difference resulted from Bitcoin’s continued institutional appeal as BTC reached weekly highs of $109,000 on July 2, positioning it for potential breakouts toward $112,000 targets. Source: Cryptonews Fidelity’s FBTC led Bitcoin ETF inflows with $183.96 million , followed by ARK21Shares’ ARKB at $83 million and Bitwise’s BITB contributing $64.94 million . BlackRock’s IBIT, despite recording zero inflows on the day, maintains its dominant position with $76.31 billion in net assets and $52.42 billion in cumulative inflows since launch. Source: SosoValue The performance disparity between Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs followed the broader market trend, as Bitcoin maintains psychological support above the $100,000 level defended since early May. Total Bitcoin ETF assets under management reached $136.68 billion , representing 6.30% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. This indicates a significant level of institutional adoption. Trading volumes also surged to $5.22 billion across Bitcoin ETFs, with IBIT alone generating $4.08 billion in daily trading activity. Institutional Momentum Drives Record Bitcoin ETF Adoption Bitcoin ETF inflows demonstrate sustained institutional conviction, despite broader market volatility, with the latest inflows representing the continuation of aggressive accumulation patterns seen so far in 2025. Particularly, Fidelity’s FBTC leadership, with $183.96 million in inflows, resulted from the growing competition among major asset managers for Bitcoin market share, following BlackRock’s early dominance. The growing competition has led to a broad-based institutional adoption, rather than concentrated buying from a single entity. Interestingly, corporate treasury strategies are increasingly embracing ETF structures over direct ownership of Bitcoin. Design giant, Figma, recently revealed in its IPO filing that it has $69.5 million in Bitcoin ETF holdings , plus $30 million earmarked for future cryptocurrency investments. 🚀 Design giant @figma goes public revealing $70M Bitcoin ETF holdings and $30M ready to buy more as corporate Bitcoin adoption explodes to 141 public companies holding $91 billion. #Figma #IPO #Bitcoin https://t.co/Q9CtjTalum — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 2, 2025 This pattern is becoming increasingly adopted, and public companies that can’t hold directly prefer regulated exposure through established financial products. Regionally, European expansion is also accelerating through structured products, such as the recent UniCredit’s Bitcoin ETF certificate , designed for Italian professional clients. The five-year instrument offers capital protection with 85% upside participation. Moreover, the regulatory landscape continues to evolve favorably with the SEC’s July 1 guidance streamlining token-based ETF approvals and enabling a 75-day review process. The new guidance establishes clearer pathways for crypto ETF approvals by implementing standardized disclosure frameworks that encompass custody practices, conflicts of interest, and creation and redemption mechanisms. Ethereum ETFs Face Headwinds Despite Previous Momentum Ethereum ETFs experienced modest $1.8 million outflows on July 2, contrasting sharply with their previous dominance, as they had recorded $240.29 million in daily inflows during June , surpassing Bitcoin ETFs’ performance at that time. The June surge represented the strongest performance of Ethereum ETFs in four months, coinciding with ETH climbing above $2,800 for the first time since February. Source: Cryptonews BlackRock’s ETHA led that momentum with $163.6 million in single-day inflows, maintaining a 23-day streak without outflows while managing over 1.55 million ETH valued at $4.23 billion. Current outflows may result from profit-taking following Ethereum’s technical breakout above multi-year descending trendlines. The asset completed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with projected targets around $3,300, but recent rejection from $2,834 highs suggests consolidation phases before continued advances. Ethereum staking also reached an all-time high of 34.65 million ETH locked on the Beacon Chain, representing nearly 29% of the circulating supply. Long-term holders are holding on through staking despite short-term ETF flow volatility. They’re prioritizing yield generation over immediate liquidity. Regulatory developments further support the growth of multi-asset crypto ETFs, as seen in Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion , which holds Bitcoin (79.9%), Ethereum (11.3%), and also XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Similarly, the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF was launched on Wednesday as the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking. This regulatory development could enable similar Ethereum staking products that combine institutional access with yield generation.
CryptoNews 2025/07/03 16:38

