Tornado Cash co-founder keeps testimony plans unclear ahead of trial

Roman Storm is scheduled to appear in a New York courtroom for his criminal trial on July 14, facing money laundering and conspiracy charges.
PANews2025/07/04 03:19
Senator Cynthia Lummis introduces crypto tax bill

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has introduced a cryptocurrency tax legislation proposal aimed at enacting a comprehensive digital asset tax framework in the United States. Lummis, who leads the Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, unveiled the crypto tax proposal on…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 02:43
US Senator Cynthia Lummis drafts standalone crypto tax bill

The Wyoming Senator seeks to end double taxation and add clarity to the tax treatment of crypto staking, mining, and lending transactions.
PANews2025/07/04 02:16
Tether seals MoU with Adecoagro to mine Bitcoin with renewable energy

Tether plans to collaborate with Latin America sustainable production company Adecoagro to use renewable energy in Bitcoin mining in Brazil. Tether, the company behind the stablecoin Tether (USDT) and a major player in the crypto industry, has revealed a memorandum…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 02:04
RICH Miner simplifies cloud mining with real-time passive returns

As crypto investors seek low-risk ways to grow their assets, RICH Miner offers a secure, user-friendly cloud mining platform with verifiable daily returns.
Crypto.news2025/07/04 02:00
Dow Jones gains 344 points while S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on strong jobs data

U.S. indices reach record levels as strong jobs data boosts optimism on the economy.
Crypto.news2025/07/04 01:45
IRS division failed to meet standards for seizing crypto, says watchdog

Based on an evaluation between December 2023 and January 2025, the IRS Criminal Investigation did not always follow guidelines around seizing and holding crypto in cases.
PANews2025/07/04 00:42
Easy Cloud Mining: BlockchainCloudMining Lets You Get Started with Zero Threshold

CryptoNews2025/07/04 00:32
Unlock Crypto Mining with Dogecoin, ETH, XRP to Start a Life of Luxury

CryptoNews2025/07/04 00:15
Fed's Bostic: U.S. economy could experience longer period of high inflation

PANews July 3 news, according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Bostic said on Thursday that high inflation in the United States may continue for a period of time, which may penetrate
PANews2025/07/03 23:50

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times