U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
1 Billion KRW Korean Social Club 'May Exclude People Who Made Money from Crypto'

1 Billion KRW Korean Social Club ‘May Exclude People Who Made Money from Crypto’

An exclusive new South Korean social club that caters to the super-rich and commands a KRW 1 billion ($734,290) annual membership fee could exclude people who made their fortunes from trading crypto , a report has claimed. A reporter from the South Korean newspaper Kookmin Ilbo visited the club, named DYAD Cheongdam, and wrote: “Not everyone with money can join the club. DYAD has not disclosed its specific criteria for membership. However, it is known that people with an excessive number of tattoos or people who have made money from trading cryptocurrency may have a hard time joining.” Korean Social Club: Successful Crypto Traders Not Welcome? The reporter added that individuals who might “damage the club’s image” would “not be accepted.” The club will officially open in summer 2026. It is located in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in Seoul. A store in Cheongdam, one of the most affluent districts in South Korea. (Source: K Streets Tour) Per its website, DYAD is South Korea’s “first high-end members’ club.” The club says it will provide guests a combination of “business and leisure.” And it says that it is a place for members to share their “vision and taste with a small group of attractive people.” Would-be members must be aged between 19 and 60. The club will only grant membership to people who provide letters of recommendation from two existing members. DYAD openly claims to have styled itself after famous private members’ clubs in major overseas cities. It says that some ot its key influences include the Core Club in New York and London’s Soho House. Source: dyad-cheongdam.com Startup CEOs and Businesspeople ‘Want to Join’ Exclusive Seoul Club The club’s facilities include a range of high-tech fitness, meditation, and longevity programs. It also boasts business meeting rooms and a “biohacking lab.” The Kookmin Ilbo reporter said they visited a “super-luxurious kitchen that featured a sink and storage cabinet that costs 100 million won ($73,049) per unit.” More consumers turn to group buying for bulk sales amid rising prices https://t.co/81m3HUSA69 — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) July 3, 2025 The reporter explained that “over 100 people have already joined” the club ahead of its opening. In addition to the 1 billion KRW membership fee, members will also have to pay for a range of other costs, the newspaper added. Park Ae-jung, the head of DYAD’s marketing and public relations department, said: “Our members include businesspeople, startup CEOs, and people from the world of culture and the arts. We have selected some customers and contacted them first. But there are also people who heard about it through their acquaintances and contacted us directly.” The newspaper explained that the club wants to become the “Casa Cipriani of South Korea.” Casa Cipriani is a social club in New York. Its present and past members reportedly include the likes of Drew Barrymore, John Legend, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift. However, Kookmin Ilbo noted, Casa Cipriani’s annual membership fee is close to $5,000, considerably lower than DYAD’s price. As the expiration date for the U.S.-designated mutual tariff deferral approaches, Korea’s online platform law — long criticized by the Trump administration as an example of “nontariff barrier” — has emerged as a key point in Korea-U.S. trade negotiations. https://t.co/OuMGceJyQq — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 3, 2025 A survey published last month by the financial group KEB Hana found that over half of South Koreans have experience trading crypto . Almost a third of crypto traders are currently holding onto their coins in the hope of making bigger profits in the future, the researchers found.
CryptoNews2025/07/04 07:30
OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops

OneBalance is an account creation and management framework that combines network abstraction, gas abstraction, and permission management to solve the problem of fragmented user experience in Web3. The project has raised $25 million from Blockchain Capital, Mirana Ventures, cyber Fund and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing […] Сообщение OneBalance — active in the project with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/04 07:24
Giants join forces to bet on crypto banks, and a group of Silicon Valley bigwigs are preparing to build Erebor

Giants join forces to bet on crypto banks, and a group of Silicon Valley bigwigs are preparing to build Erebor

Author: BitpushNews The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in 2023 brought a huge shock to the technology finance industry, and also left a service gap that urgently needs to
PANews2025/07/04 07:00
WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT

WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT

WhiteRock Finance founder Ildar Ilham was reportedly detained in the UAE more than a year after Dutch authorities announced an arrest linked to ZKasino.
PANews2025/07/04 06:10
No crypto wins in Trump's 'big beautiful bill,' but market eyes liquidity boost

No crypto wins in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ but market eyes liquidity boost

Trump's massive budget won the approval of the House, and may boost crypto markets despite no direct pro-crypto measures.
Crypto.news2025/07/04 04:19
This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again

This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again

As ADA stalls under $3, LILPEPE races ahead with Layer 2 utility and under-$0.002 pricing that could explode in this bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/04 04:02
Telegram's blockchain developer joins unicorn ranks at $1b valuation

Telegram’s blockchain developer joins unicorn ranks at $1b valuation

The Open Platform’s billion-dollar milestone marks a maturing moment for the TON ecosystem, which is leveraging Telegram’s 900M users to make crypto as seamless as texting. With $28.5 million fresh funding, TOP is betting big on blockchain’s mass-market moment. On…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 03:39
BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

Key Takeaways: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the definition of a reserve currency is shifting, now centered on liquidity and safety rather than convertibility. He warned that stablecoins could weaken monetary trust if widely adopted outside regulatory frameworks. Bailey called on central banks to reassess their role amid payment innovation and cross-border liquidity risks. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cautioned that emerging digital forms of money, including stablecoin, could introduce risks to the financial system if not properly regulated. According to remarks published on July 3 from Bailey’s speech at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture, the concept of a “reserve currency” has evolved over time and now depends less on a fixed monetary anchor and more on the presence of secure, liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries and the provision of contingent liquidity by central banks. Stablecoin Growth May Disrupt Financial Trust He noted that the use of reserves has shifted from backing currency convertibility to preserving financial stability in the face of capital flows. “First, at least for the large economies, it could be asked today, what is the point of official reserves?” he said. He argued that in current conditions, reserves serve to support liquidity in moments of stress, not to manage currency pegs. Bailey added that any changes in the structure of money, such as the introduction of private stablecoins, should be monitored closely for potential effects on monetary trust and the “singleness of money.” “If, for instance, stablecoins emerge as a new form of money, we have to decide how to ensure the singleness of money and therefore trust in money in this world, and what role the notion of reserve currency should play here,” he said. The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to keep interest rates at 4.25% Find out more: https://t.co/rcGJUYFkWZ pic.twitter.com/VkO9vZyjgS — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 19, 2025 Bailey Flags Risks to Monetary Unity He framed these developments as a challenge for central banks, especially if stablecoin gains widespread use outside regulated frameworks. Bailey said future work should focus on defining the role of reserve currencies in systems where new payment technologies may bypass traditional oversight. Bailey emphasized the adaptive nature of the reserve currency concept and the need for clarity in how these terms are applied in future monetary systems. Some regulators are warning that uncoordinated adoption of stablecoins could lead to fragmented monetary systems. Without shared rules, private tokens might circulate outside central oversight, weakening policy tools and complicating cross-border financial stability measures. Interoperability is also under review. Authorities are assessing how stablecoins can maintain consistent value while meeting legal and risk standards. This includes deciding whether such instruments should be treated as part of the official monetary system or kept in separate frameworks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does Bailey mean by the “singleness of money”? He refers to the idea that all money used in an economy should be interchangeable at face value and backed by a common framework. Multiple forms of money without unified standards could compromise this trust. What role do central bank swap lines play in reserve currency status today? Swap lines and repo facilities provide liquidity backstops that reinforce the dollar’s reserve currency role, especially in stressed conditions, replacing gold or pegged exchange rates from earlier systems. Is there any precedent for privately issued money disrupting state monetary systems? In the 19th century, U.S. banks issued their own notes, leading to instability and prompting the creation of a national currency framework. Stablecoins raise comparable risks in a digital context. Could stablecoins be integrated into official reserves? It’s theoretically possible, but they would need to meet high standards for security, liquidity, and legal clarity. Most current stablecoins do not meet these thresholds.
CryptoNews2025/07/04 03:37
In 2025 USD saw the worst performance since 1973. What challenges does the American dollar face these days?

In 2025 USD saw the worst performance since 1973. What challenges does the American dollar face these days?

The dollar had the worst start of the year since 1973, analysts say. Its value against other fiat currencies drops as the world’s confidence in the U.S. policies declines. What challenges does the American dollar face these days, and what…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 03:27

