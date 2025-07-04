2025-07-24 Thursday

U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation

The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:42
Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region. A recent report by the South China Morning Post…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:40
Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing
PANews2025/07/04 15:40
Cathie Wood: We are still in a Bitcoin bull market

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Cathie Wood said in the video: "We are still in the Bitcoin bull market."
PANews2025/07/04 15:33
‘If I lose, DeFi dies with me:’ Tornado Cash co-founder doubles down on innocence ahead of trial

With his criminal trial just weeks away, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is speaking out and denying any wrongdoing. In a recent interview with Crypto in America, Storm said the U.S. government is prosecuting him for writing open-source code, not…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 15:27
The “Insider Brother” once again added 43.19 BTC, and currently has a floating loss of only about $580,000

PANews reported on July 4 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” added 43.19 BTC worth $4.7 million half an hour ago. After taking into account the profit funding fee,
PANews2025/07/04 15:25
Matrixport: If Bitcoin continues its seasonal strength in July, the relatively conservative "summer adjustment" may face correction

PANews reported on July 4 that Matrixport said in its latest analysis that the price of Bitcoin has been trading sideways recently and is still in a narrow range of
PANews2025/07/04 15:12
Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes Gold, Nets Nearly $350,000 from Single Block

A solo Bitcoin miner has defied extraordinary odds, successfully mining an entire block and earning just under $350,000 in Bitcoin rewards. Key Takeaways: A solo miner beat 1-in-2,800 daily odds to mine a Bitcoin block and earned nearly $350,000. The miner’s modest 2.3 PH/s setup shows small operators can still strike it big despite low odds. Industrial miners scaled back output in June, highlighting contrasting fortunes with solo successes. The miner, working through the CKpool solo mining pool, used a rig producing 2.3 petahashes per second (PH/s) to solve block 903883, according to mining data from Mempool Space . Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo pointed out the rarity of the event , calling it a remarkable feat. Solo Miner Faces 1-in-2,800 Daily Odds to Solve a Bitcoin Block The CKpool administrator explained that a miner operating at 2.3 PH/s has only about a 1 in 2,800 chance of solving a block on any given day, or roughly one success every eight years on average. At current network difficulty, that’s just a 0.004% chance per day. The solo miner’s block yield included a reward of 3.173 BTC, valued at approximately $349,028 at the time. While the miner’s exact hardware setup remains unclear, experts believe it likely involved several older-generation ASIC rigs combined to reach the modest hashrate of 2.3 PH/s. By contrast, smaller hobbyist machines like Bitaxe or USB-based NerdMiner units produce only terahashes or kilohashes per second, making their chances of hitting a full block effectively negligible. BREAKING: A SOLO MINER JUST MINED AN ENTIRE #BITCOIN BLOCK WORTH OVER $350,000 THEY BEAT INCREDIBLE ODDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cp5xV7ZlKR — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 3, 2025 For solo miners aiming to mine a block every month, an estimated 166,000 terahashes per second, equivalent to about 500 Antminer S21 Hydro machines, would be required, a setup costing millions of dollars. Yet the latest lucky miner’s success proves that, in solo mining, probability can sometimes favor even modest operators. The win follows similar solo miner victories earlier this year. In February, a solo miner hit block 883,181 for over $300,000 in rewards, and another solo miner mined block 899,826 in early June, earning roughly $330,000. Meanwhile, major industrial Bitcoin mining firms such as Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, and MARA Holdings reported lower output in June. The companies scaled back operations in Texas to sidestep peak demand charges during the state’s expensive summer electricity periods. Chinese Roots Still Dominate Global Bitcoin Mining As reported, over half of the world’s Bitcoin mining operations still trace their origins to China , with 55% to 65% of mining linked to Chinese capital, hardware, or expertise, according to Uminers CEO Batyr Hydyrov. Despite China’s 2021 mining ban, key Chinese players have maintained influence by relocating operations overseas. Major Chinese manufacturers Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, responsible for 99% of Bitcoin mining hardware, have shifted production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, helping boost America’s share of Bitcoin’s total hashrate from 4% in 2019 to 38% today. Hydyrov added that former Chinese miners have often increased capacity after moving abroad, with some expanding by up to 150%, and noted that limited mining still persists within China’s remote regions where enforcement is lax.
CryptoNews2025/07/04 15:03
HSBC Orion to launch MENA’s first digitally native bond with ADX and FAB

HSBC has teamed up with ADX and FAB to introduce the MENA region’s first digitally native bond on blockchain, adding to HSBC’s growing portfolio of digital bond issuances on its Orion platform. HSBC has partnered with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 14:33
SlowMist Cosine: The private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive the Aptos address of the same address, and the two cannot be converted to each other

PANews reported on July 4 that SlowMist Yuxian tweeted a reminder that users should pay attention to the fact that the private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive
PANews2025/07/04 14:31

