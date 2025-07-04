MEXC Exchange
South Africa's first NFT trading platform Momint closed due to market pressure
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Bitcoin.com, South African Web3 startup Momint recently announced that it would cease operations, mainly due to rising operating costs, weak user growth
PANews
2025/07/04 23:10
The eighth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,009 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 23:05
Societe Generale Chairman: Europe needs to get rid of fear and embrace stablecoins
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Financial Times, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of Societe Generale and former member of the European Central Bank's Executive Committee, wrote an
PANews
2025/07/04 22:56
Alpine Fox LP founder says he has reached an agreement with a whale buyer on a transaction of more than 8,000 BTC
According to PANews on July 4, Mike Alfred, founder of Alpine Fox LP, posted on the X platform: "A super whale buyer contacted me in the past hour and we
PANews
2025/07/04 22:52
Quid Miner launches mobile app to turn crypto into daily income
Quid Miner’s new mobile app helps users earn daily income from crypto through smart cloud mining, no hardware or trading required. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 22:50
The seventh address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 22:47
Brazil's central bank service provider C&M was recently attacked and lost about $140 million. Some of the stolen funds have been converted into cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 4 that according to crypto detective ZachXBT, Brazil's central bank service provider C&M Software recently suffered a cyber attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $140
PANews
2025/07/04 22:45
Bank of England: “open to” stablecoins for wholesale payments
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Ledger Insights, the Bank of England expressed a forward-looking stance on digital innovation this week, with its executive director Sasha Mills saying
PANews
2025/07/04 22:34
FTX estate asks court to freeze payouts in ‘restricted’ countries
FTX’s bankruptcy estate is uncertain whether it is legally entitled to distribute payouts to creditors in countries like China amid local crypto restrictions.
PANews
2025/07/04 22:27
Bahrain Central Bank Releases Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Stablecoin Issuers
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Bahrain News Agency, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced on July 4 the launch of a licensing and regulatory framework for
PANews
2025/07/04 22:24
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times