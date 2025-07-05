MEXC Exchange
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media
PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
PANews
2025/07/06 08:09
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade
PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the
PANews
2025/07/06 08:04
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community
Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
PANews
2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
PANews
2025/07/05 23:30
