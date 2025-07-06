2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers

Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers

PANews reported on July 6 that according to an official announcement, Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers. The pledged $100,000 TON can
TONCOIN
TON$3.085-6.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 15:58
Pension consulting firm Cartwright helped a client allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin and earned a 60% return

Pension consulting firm Cartwright helped a client allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin and earned a 60% return

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, pension consulting firm Cartwright Pension Trusts revealed that after helping a British pension fund allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin
FUND
FUND$0.03298+24.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 15:37
Former DigitalMint ransomware negotiator accused of conspiring with hackers to extort victims, investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice

Former DigitalMint ransomware negotiator accused of conspiring with hackers to extort victims, investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice

PANews reported on July 6 that IT Home quoted Bloomberg as saying that a statement from DigitalMint said that the US Department of Justice is investigating a case involving its
U Coin
U$0.01266-0.39%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007482+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 15:04
Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest

Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest

Secret Service quietly amasses one of the world’s largest crypto cold wallets with $400 million seized, exposing scams through blockchain sleuthing and VPN missteps.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01838-4.66%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 15:03
Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money

Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0.002972-23.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 14:03
Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?

Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?

Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether
Share
PANews2025/07/06 13:23
ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases

ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases

According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not
Notcoin
NOT$0.001989-13.33%
SUI
SUI$3.6031-9.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 13:12
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000

A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.17-4.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
比特币
BTC$117,594.17-0.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd

Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd

PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.23247-9.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:50

Trending News

More

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times