Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers
PANews reported on July 6 that according to an official announcement, Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers. The pledged $100,000 TON can
PANews
2025/07/06 15:58
Pension consulting firm Cartwright helped a client allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin and earned a 60% return
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, pension consulting firm Cartwright Pension Trusts revealed that after helping a British pension fund allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/06 15:37
Former DigitalMint ransomware negotiator accused of conspiring with hackers to extort victims, investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice
PANews reported on July 6 that IT Home quoted Bloomberg as saying that a statement from DigitalMint said that the US Department of Justice is investigating a case involving its
PANews
2025/07/06 15:04
Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest
Secret Service quietly amasses one of the world’s largest crypto cold wallets with $400 million seized, exposing scams through blockchain sleuthing and VPN missteps.
PANews
2025/07/06 15:03
Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the
PANews
2025/07/06 14:03
Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?
Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether
PANews
2025/07/06 13:23
ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases
According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not
PANews
2025/07/06 13:12
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
PANews
2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
PANews
2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd
PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
PANews
2025/07/06 10:50
