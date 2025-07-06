MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-24 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
FTX's claim for compensation is blocked again. Will it refuse to repay the $670 million it owes to Chinese users?
Author: Golem, Odaily Planet Daily On July 1, Sunil, the representative of FTX creditors, issued a statement updating the creditor compensation situation: On February 18, 2025, the compensation ratio for
PLANET
$0.0000009294
-2.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:30
Trump slams Musk's proposal to start a political party as 'ridiculous'
PANews reported on July 7 that US President Trump said on Sunday that Musk's move to create a new US political party was ridiculous and could add to the chaos.
MOVE
$0.1348
-26.33%
TRUMP
$9.749
-10.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:15
U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to Discuss Crypto Tax Framework at Hearing on Wednesday
PANews reported on July 7 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday titled "Making America
AMERICA
$0.0004502
-22.96%
U
$0.01265
-0.47%
HOUSE
$0.013045
-22.53%
HOLD
$0.00006297
-7.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:12
U.S. Commerce Secretary: Tariffs will take effect on August 1, Trump is working on tariff rates and agreements
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said on Sunday that some trade agreements have been reached with trading partners and that he will write to other
TRADE
$0.15389
-3.58%
U
$0.01265
-0.47%
EFFECT
$0.005905
-1.84%
TRUMP
$9.749
-10.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:06
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors
PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
SCA
$0.117
-7.50%
NOT
$0.00199
-13.28%
ICP
$5.449
-9.27%
VIRTUAL
$1.5988
-15.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:05
Sextortion and $400m in Bitcoin: Inside the Secret Service’s crypto war
Now armed with blockchain forensics instead of briefcases of cash, the U.S. Secret Service is quietly becoming one of the most sophisticated crypto crime-fighting units in the world. According to Bloomberg, its Global Investigative Operations Center has seized nearly $400…
U
$0.01265
-0.47%
NOW
$0.00781
-1.26%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 04:00
‘Is this real?’ CZ questions TON’s UAE Golden Visa as gov’t sources stay silent
Changpeng Zhao is skeptical of the new offer promising a UAE Golden Visa to TON stakers.
TON
$3.089
-6.42%
T
$0.01725
-12.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 03:22
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bonk, Aptos, Pi Network
The crypto market has remained in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin remaining slightly below its all-time high.
BONK
$0.0000326
-8.98%
PI
$0.44092
-6.68%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 03:00
UK crypto crackdown: Harsher fines incoming for non-compliant traders
Britain’s crypto traders may soon face more than just market volatility—starting in January, failure to share personal details with trading platforms could cost them £300 each. The UK government is tightening its grip on the crypto economy with new tax…
MORE
$0.11484
+26.32%
SOON
$0.1418
-2.20%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 00:00
TON Foundation CEO responds to CZ: TON stakers’ 10-year UAE golden visa is real
According to PANews on July 6, Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation, responded to CZ on the X platform, saying: "The 10-year UAE golden visa for TON pledgers is
CROWN
$0.0381
-4.98%
TON
$3.089
-6.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 23:45
Trending News
More
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times