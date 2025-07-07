MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-24 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Musk confirms that “the American party will embrace Bitcoin”
PANews reported on July 7 that in response to the question of "whether the American party will embrace Bitcoin", Musk responded on the X platform: "Fiat currency is hopeless, so
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 09:21
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Aim to issue stablecoin licenses this year
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect in August. The Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, Xu Zhengyu, said
EFFECT
$0.005905
-1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 09:01
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Ukrainian Pravda on July 6, Ukrainian President Zelensky signed a decree to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that assist
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:58
Russian Government Begins Compiling National Crypto Mining Equipment Register
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cryptonews, the Russian Ministry of Energy is compiling a national register of crypto mining equipment to combat illegal mining and increase tax
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:49
LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume
PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Solana's on-chain Meme coin launch platform LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number
MEME
$0.001765
-12.49%
TOKEN
$0.01627
-8.90%
LETSBONK
$0.06457
-18.42%
FUN
$0.01471
-10.55%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:38
With the passage of the “Big and Beautiful Act”, will the United States start a “supply flood” of short-term Treasury bonds?
Written by: Wall Street News As the Trump administration's massive tax cuts and spending bill is officially implemented, the U.S. Treasury may start a "supply flood" of short-term Treasury bonds
ACT
$0.04352
-13.77%
U
$0.01265
-0.47%
TRUMP
$9.749
-10.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:30
Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Bitcoin.com, Canadian woman Raelene Vandenbosch filed a lawsuit against Rogers Communications and Match Transact, accusing them of security vulnerabilities that led to
COM
$0.023163
-25.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:26
Jack Dorsey launches decentralized peer-to-peer chat application BitChat
PANews reported on July 7 that Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced the launch of a decentralized peer-to-peer chat application, BitChat. He wrote on the X platform: "I did a project
CHAT
$0.2387
-11.49%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000808
-35.20%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 08:21
The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were partially liquidated again, and this short selling has lost $16.89 million
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @qwatio once again encountered partial liquidation of its short positions in Bitcoin (40x leverage) and Ethereum
BTC
$117,591.75
-0.75%
ETH
$3,561.68
-3.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:50
FTX's claim for compensation is blocked again. Will it refuse to repay the $670 million it owes to Chinese users?
Author: Golem, Odaily Planet Daily On July 1, Sunil, the representative of FTX creditors, issued a statement updating the creditor compensation situation: On February 18, 2025, the compensation ratio for
PLANET
$0.0000009294
-2.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 07:30
Trending News
More
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times