Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part
PANews2025/07/07 16:04
Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch

Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year. The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap,…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:02
Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9

PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally
PANews2025/07/07 16:00
Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas

PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved.
PANews2025/07/07 15:21
Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

Author: Nancy, PANews The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the
PANews2025/07/07 15:04
Chinese authorities warn of stablecoin fraud amid rising local buzz

China’s regulatory watchdog has sounded the alarm on scams and fraud tied to stablecoins and digital assets, just as public interest starts to pick up. In a statement on July 7, 2025, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 15:04
Twitter co-founder launches beta version of decentralized messaging app Bitchat

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched the beta version of BitChat, a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging app that works without internet access. Announced on July 7 via a post on X, BitChat operates over Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, meaning it…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 15:03
Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency

Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces. According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:55
A hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users bought 4,863 ETH for 12.5 million DAI

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users purchased 4,863 ETH at a price of US$2,569 per ETH with
PANews2025/07/07 14:54
Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ will embrace Bitcoin, claiming fiat to be ‘hopeless’

Elon Musk plans to establish a new party called ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the U.S. He claims the party will support Bitcoin, as he deems fiat to be ‘hopeless.’ On July 7, the tech billionaire and…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 14:52

