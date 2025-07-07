MEXC Exchange
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/07 16:53
Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license
PANews reported on July 7 that Guojin Securities, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Guojin Securities Co., Ltd. is preparing to apply for virtual
PANews
2025/07/07 16:51
Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy
Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio. According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:48
Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud
Two men have been sentenced to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million crypto cold-calling scam, amid a wider crackdown by the UK’s FCA on financial fraud and illegal promotions. On July 4, two men were sentenced…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:47
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment Co., Ltd. (01328) announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation framework memorandum with digital currency solution provider AnchorX. The
PANews
2025/07/07 16:44
Russia launches national crypto mining registry to crack down on illegal operations
Russia is intensifying its crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency miners by launching a national registry of mining equipment, which would help identify unregistered operations. According to local media, Russian authorities have already compiled the registry and distributed it to regions with…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:43
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian crypto entities
Ukraine has imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and crypto-related entities accused of facilitating financial flows that support the Kremlin’s war efforts. In a July 6 statement reported by RBC Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest sanctions package,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:37
U.K’s Smarter Web Company reaches 1,000 BTC milestone
The U.K.-based Smarter Web Company recently hit a 1,000 BTC milestone in its crypto treasury strategy after its recent purchase of 226.42 BTC, reporting a 26,242% year-to-date yield. According to a published press release, the London-listed technology company has hit…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:35
Spanish bank BBVA launches Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for retail clients
PANews reported on July 7 that Spanish banking giant BBVA announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for local retail customers, which users can directly operate
PANews
2025/07/07 16:35
South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%
PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble
PANews
2025/07/07 16:19
