UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation
The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
PANews
2025/07/08 00:10
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal
CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:04
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU
PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
PANews
2025/07/07 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million
PANews
2025/07/07 23:30
The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated
PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has asked institutions that intend to issue spot Solana ETFs to
PANews
2025/07/07 23:29
Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high
Arbitrum reached an all-time high in stablecoin supply, amid rising inflows.
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 23:21
TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project
PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE
PANews
2025/07/07 23:16
Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network
PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk, Threshold Network's Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC has been launched on the Sui blockchain, allowing users to mint tBTC directly on Sui, which
PANews
2025/07/07 23:04
Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash
In a severe regulatory crackdown, Turkey has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms. Thousands of Turkish crypto users found themselves suddenly unable to access crypto trading platforms. The Turkish financial authorities made it clear – they are targeting both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This crackdown comes alongside the introduction of new rules for crypto exchanges.. The post Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/07 22:19
UpTop Launches Capital Market Strategy to Build the First Equity Token Liquidity Platform
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement of UpTop, UpTop has entered the stage of capital market development and will promote the construction of a decentralized
PANews
2025/07/07 22:11
