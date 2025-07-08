2025-07-24 Thursday

Ripple CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on crypto reform and market structure legislation

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin.com, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that he will testify at a hearing titled "From Wall Street to Web3: Building the Future
PANews2025/07/08 09:57
A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours
PANews2025/07/08 09:46
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then

PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
PANews2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
PANews2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
PANews2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
PANews2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
PANews2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
PANews2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"​​

By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It’s been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
PANews2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
PANews2025/07/08 08:54

