Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after Musk threatened to establish a third political party in the United States,
PANews
2025/07/08 11:15
PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations
PANews reported on July 8 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN has been successfully retrieved and resumed normal operations. PANews has upgraded and conducted security checks on the risk
PANews
2025/07/08 11:00
From world computer to world ledger, will Ethereum become an on-chain central bank?
On June 20, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted a tweet from ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, stating that “Ethereum L1 is the world’s ledger.” This is also a rare statement from
PANews
2025/07/08 11:00
South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to
PANews
2025/07/08 10:48
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally experienced a correction after continuous rises. Among them, the SocialFi sector fell 4.02% in 24
PANews
2025/07/08 10:47
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced on July 7 that its treasury increased its holdings by 10 bitcoins, bringing
PANews
2025/07/08 10:41
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
PANews
2025/07/08 10:21
German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset,
PANews
2025/07/08 10:13
Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ
PANews
2025/07/08 10:05
From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience
Author: 0xresearch In the crypto world, there is a truth that is often overlooked: "The simpler, the more dangerous." DeFi has developed to this day and is heading towards "fool-proof
PANews
2025/07/08 10:00
