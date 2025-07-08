MEXC Exchange
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with
PANews
2025/07/08 14:09
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
BTC
$117 634,04
-0,71%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:04
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
SECOND
$0,0000133
-19,39%
TRUMP
$9,743
-11,01%
ADA
$0,7854
-10,50%
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 14:02
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?
Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
FUND
$0,03298
+24,45%
TOKEN
$0,01623
-9,48%
RWA
$0,003512
-8,89%
PANews
2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
SEED
$0,001163
-7,84%
PANews
2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August
PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
TRUMP
$9,743
-11,01%
PANews
2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list
PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
HOT
$0,0010368
-12,31%
PANews
2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
TRADE
$0,15406
-3,50%
U
$0,01265
-0,78%
HOLD
$0,00006303
-7,29%
PANews
2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
DCC
$0,0000528
-11,70%
PANews
2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
TRADE
$0,15406
-3,50%
FLOW
$0,3987
-10,20%
PANews
2025/07/08 12:57
