2025-07-24 Thursday

The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with
PANews2025/07/08 14:09
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
PANews2025/07/08 14:04
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
Fxstreet2025/07/08 14:02
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?

Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
PANews2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
PANews2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August

PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
PANews2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list

PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
PANews2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
PANews2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
PANews2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
PANews2025/07/08 12:57

