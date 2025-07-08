MEXC Exchange
This under $0.0015 Ethereum token could flip $70 into $7000 by Q4 2025
Could a $70 bet on a frog-themed token turn into $7,000? With its Layer-2 backbone and viral momentum, Little Pepe might just be 2025’s next 100x memecoin breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 17:53
Metaplanet plans to use Bitcoin as leverage to acquire cash flow companies
PANews reported on July 8 that Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that has transformed itself into a Bitcoin vault, plans to acquire companies with abundant cash flow by using its
PANews
2025/07/08 17:40
Industry insiders: Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are expected to be in the single digits, but more than 40 companies are ready to submit applications
PANews reported on July 8 that according to a reporter from the First Financial Daily, industry insiders learned that stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong are relatively scarce and in high
PANews
2025/07/08 17:29
Court closes Tornado Cash sanctions case ahead of co-founder’s trial
A years-long legal battle between crypto policy group Coin Center and the US Treasury Department over the sanctioning of crypto mixer Tornado Cash has officially come to an end. In a June 7 post on X, Coin Center director Peter…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 17:19
AI+Crypto Payment: A New Paradigm for Digital Transformation
By: Oak Grove Ventures Research Team Article Overview With the deep integration of Web3 ecology and artificial intelligence technology, the field of crypto payment is undergoing a paradigm shift from
PANews
2025/07/08 17:00
Robinhood’s stock tokens trigger EU probe after OpenAI denial: report
Regulatory concerns have emerged over the investment platform and its newly launched investment products. Robinhood’s new stock token product is facing scrutiny in the European Union, according to a Monday report from CNBC. The Bank of Lithuania, which serves as…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:53
Dubai approves first tokenized money market fund backed by QNB and DMZ Finance
The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted regulatory approval to the QCD Money Market Fund designed to bring traditional assets like U.S. Treasuries onto the blockchain for institutional use. The DFSA has officially approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT)…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:52
Mexican hotel chain Murano adopts Bitcoin treasury and considers accepting BTC payments
Nasdaq-listed hotel franchise Murano decides to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet, joining a global trend of companies inching towards BTC. The company is also considering accepting payments in BTC. According to a recent press release, the Mexican real estate…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:51
Grayscale will add Ondo and Hedera to DeFi Fund and Smart Contract Fund in Q2, and remove Polkadot
PANews reported on July 8 that Grayscale Investments announced the latest adjustment results of its multi-asset fund in the second quarter of 2025. The adjustment involves three funds: DeFi Fund
PANews
2025/07/08 16:50
CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin price is undervalued and is expected to rise further
PANews reported on July 8 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. pointed out that Bitcoin's current Mayer Multiple indicator is 1.1 times, indicating that its price is still in a
PANews
2025/07/08 16:41
