2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
以太坊
ETH$3 566,21-3,90%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:22
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0,0007472-7,53%
FUND
FUND$0,03298+24,45%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:03
Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Author: 0xResearcher Everyone is saying, “Data is the new oil.” But in the real world, most people are just passersby at a gas station on the side of the road,
Digital Oil Memecoin
OIL$0,0001887-9,66%
RealLink
REAL$0,04899-1,01%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01965-16,34%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:00
New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Unchained, Joe McCann, founder of crypto hedge fund Asymmetric, will serve as CEO of the newly established Solana treasury company Accelerate. The
JOE
JOE$0,1685-13,09%
FUND
FUND$0,03298+24,45%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:57
Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Fidelity submitted documents to the US SEC to modify its spot Bitcoin ETF to allow physical redemption and creation.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000004+88,67%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/24 Update: $zora continues to pull up and reaches a new high LetsBonk
Memecoin
MEME$0,001762-13,79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,128-13,45%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0,06461-19,23%
Zora
ZORA$0,043063+5,51%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008815-0,14%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that CryptoQuant posted on the X platform: "For the first time in more than a year: Ethereum spot trading volume exceeds Bitcoin. Last week, Ethereum
Moonveil
MORE$0,11492+26,31%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000004+88,67%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:49
A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged DOGE long position.
狗狗币
DOGE$0,23132-12,52%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:45
A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

A whale opened a short position of about 5,444 ETH, equivalent to about 19.82 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale "Set 10 Big Targets First" (@jasonleo) opened a short position of 5444.155 ETH, about 19.82
以太坊
ETH$3 566,21-3,90%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:21

Trending News

More

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million