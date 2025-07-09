MEXC Exchange
OG address holding 14,000 Bitcoins transferred assets six years later, worth about $1.52 billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a Bitcoin OG address recently transferred 14,000 Bitcoins worth about $1.52 billion after six years of silence. The three wallets
PANews
2025/07/09 15:46
U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam
U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors. According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:40
CryptoQuant: The average return of long-term Bitcoin holders is 215%, and approaching 300% may trigger a sell-off
PANews reported on July 9 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) usually start selling in large quantities when the returns exceed 300%. Currently, the
PANews
2025/07/09 15:36
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) Appoints Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist
PANews reported on July 9 that the listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) announced the appointment of Mark Moss as chief Bitcoin strategist. This appointment will officially take
PANews
2025/07/09 15:30
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs in crackdown on criminal cash conversions
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs and sets a $5,000 cap on overseas cash transfers in a major step to combat money laundering and financial crime.
PANews
2025/07/09 15:25
South Korea's Ministry of Finance: Crypto assets obtained from verification rewards are calculated based on the market price at the time of acquisition
PANews reported on July 9 that the South Korean Ministry of Finance recently explained that the cost of obtaining crypto assets obtained by participating in blockchain verification (i.e. verification rewards)
PANews
2025/07/09 15:09
Analysis: Gas fees are low but Ethereum prices remain strong, $2,500 should still be considered a key technical support level
PANews reported on July 9 that Matrixport analysts said today that recently, the price of Ethereum has shown resilience beyond fundamental expectations. Although the on-chain activity continues to be sluggish
PANews
2025/07/09 15:02
Gaming giant Atari abandons Web3 ecosystem plan Atari X as a separate business line
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Globenewswire, arcade game giant Atari disclosed in its latest fiscal year earnings report that it plans to adjust its Web3 ecological plan
PANews
2025/07/09 14:58
Aevo unveils platform offering 1000x leverage on select stocks like MSTR and CRCL
Aevo, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on a custom Ethereum layer 2, has introduced “Aevo Degen,” a new product offering up to 1000x leverage on tokenized stocks. The product, which went live on July 8, currently supports Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:43
H100 Group raises approximately $54 million in additional funding to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish H100 Group raised an additional 516 million Swedish kronor (about 54 million U.S. dollars) through the sixth
PANews
2025/07/09 14:41
