BitsLab reveals another critical vulnerability in TON virtual machine and receives official thanks
PANews reported on July 9 that BitsLab disclosed that its security team TonBit recently discovered a null pointer dereference vulnerability in the INMSGPARAM instruction in the TON virtual machine (TVM)
PANews
2025/07/09 17:51
Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin circulation exceeds $500 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block , the circulation of RLUSD , a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple , has exceeded US$ 500 million in seven
PANews
2025/07/09 17:41
The new ‘decentralization theater’: Crypto projects are still controlled by the few | Opinion
Without actual decentralization, the industry will find itself increasingly isolated even from the very communities it claims to empower.
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:34
2025 Q2 Dapp Market Report: AI agent applications top the list, RWA and games drive NFT recovery
Author: Sara Gherghelas , DappRadar Compiled by: Tim, PANews AI agents top the market, RWA redefines the value of NFT, DeFi attracts money but loses momentum, and the $6.3 billion
PANews
2025/07/09 17:29
A whale sold over a million $FARTCOIN and bought a large amount of $USELESS
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale had just sold 1.07 million $FARTCOIN, worth about $1.13 million, and bought 4.4 million $USELESS at $0.26 per
PANews
2025/07/09 17:28
Bitcoin eyes gains as dollar index sinks to 21-year lows — Can BTC surge past all-time high?
A weakening U.S. dollar is opening the door for a possible new surge in Bitcoin, stirring questions about whether one of finance’s most familiar patterns is about to play out again. That’s the view in a July 9 analysis shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:20
H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay
PANews
2025/07/09 17:11
Crypto groups back lawsuit over DOJ crackdown on open-source code
A coalition of major crypto groups is urging a federal court to reject the DOJ’s effort to apply money transmission laws to open-source software.
PANews
2025/07/09 17:08
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
PANews
2025/07/09 17:06
