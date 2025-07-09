MEXC Exchange
BTCS raises funding target to $225 million, accelerating Ethereum deployment
PANews reported on July 9 that BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS ) announced that it would raise its financing target to $ 225 million to accelerate its Ethereum accumulation strategy. BTCS
PANews
2025/07/09 19:17
Market News: Ripple selects Bank of New York Mellon as custodian of Ripple’s USD reserves
PANews reported on July 9, market news: Ripple chose Bank of New York Mellon as the custodian of Ripple’s US dollar reserves.
PANews
2025/07/09 19:05
a16z Crypto Marketing Guide: From 0 to 100, what should founders do?
Source: Marketing 101 for Startups: Token Launches, Memes, Reaching Devs & More Compiled by: lenaxin, ChainCatcher Editor’s Note: This article is translated from the "Web3 Frontier" program produced by a16z,
PANews
2025/07/09 19:00
Whale sold 69 WBTC in exchange for 2,881 ETH, making a profit of $368,000 on WBTC
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale sold 69.07 WBTC (total value of US$ 7.49 million) and bought 2,881 ETH at US$ 2,600 ,
PANews
2025/07/09 18:40
UK cryptocurrency users may be fined if they fail to provide information
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk , British cryptocurrency users will need to submit information including full name, date of birth, address, country of residence and tax
PANews
2025/07/09 18:35
Great Wisdom: The market pays more attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading", "cross-border payment", etc., but we currently do not have relevant qualifications and have not carried out
PANews reported on July 9 that Dazhihui Company issued a stock trading risk warning announcement. At present, the market is paying close attention to "stable currency", "virtual asset trading" and
PANews
2025/07/09 18:26
Robinhood defends stock tokens amid EU probe, says more firms want in
The trading platform’s CEO has spoken out in defense of the newly launched investment products, following news that regulators are taking a closer look. In a Tuesday interview with Bloomberg, Tenev addressed the ongoing probe led by the Central Bank…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:19
Tether stores $8b worth of gold in a secret vault in Swiss: report
Stablecoin issuer giant Tether reportedly owns almost 80 tons gold that backs its assets. The gold stockpile is kept in a vault in Switzerland in an undisclosed location for security reasons. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Chief Executive…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 18:17
South Korea plans to lift crypto venture business restrictions
South Korea may lift restrictions on crypto firms, allowing them venture status and access to tax breaks, funding and regulatory benefits.
PANews
2025/07/09 17:57
Zeng Yuchao, Managing Director of Futu: Two of its platforms have obtained virtual asset licenses to lay out the Web3 ecosystem
PANews reported on July 9 that Zeng Yuchao, managing director of Futu Group, said that Futu Securities, a subsidiary of the company, had successfully completed the upgrade of Hong Kong
PANews
2025/07/09 17:55
