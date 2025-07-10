MEXC Exchange
Trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were liquidated in succession, with losses exceeding $16.2 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions suffered a series of liquidations, and his account shrank from US$16.28 million to
PANews
2025/07/10 08:56
A whale/institution sold another 30,000 ETH from last night to early this morning, and still holds 70,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves" continued to
PANews
2025/07/10 08:54
A whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 27.5 million USDT to buy ETH and AAVE: 25 million USDT was used to buy 9187.52
PANews
2025/07/10 08:49
Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the list of participating institutions in the "Project Acacia" tokenized asset settlement research project. The
PANews
2025/07/10 08:38
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss digital asset tax policy at a hearing on July 16
PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. House of Representatives will launch a "Cryptocurrency Week" event next week to discuss digital asset policies in depth, and
PANews
2025/07/10 08:33
Emirates Airlines to Support Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year Through Partnership with Crypto.com
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to explore the integration of the exchange's cryptocurrency payment function into
PANews
2025/07/10 08:25
The “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has closed its position with a stop loss, and the final loss is $710,000
PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH rose, the “three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale” stopped loss and closed
PANews
2025/07/10 08:23
Strategy hints at suspending holdings, will BTC reach a critical turning point?
Author: Dingdang Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), wrote on Sunday: "Some weeks you just need to HODL." The market interpreted this as a hint to suspend purchases of
PANews
2025/07/10 08:00
Thumzup adds ETH, XRP, DOGE and 6 more tokens to Bitcoin-dominated corporate treasuries
PANews reported on July 10 that according to The Block, Thumzup Media Corporation has expanded its cryptocurrency treasury strategy from Bitcoin to a variety of mainstream digital assets, including Ethereum
PANews
2025/07/10 07:56
SlowMist Analysis: GMX v1 has a design flaw, GLP price can be manipulated by reentrancy attacks
PANews reported on July 10 that in response to the GMX attack, SlowMist analysis pointed out that the root cause of the attack was a design flaw in GMX v1:
PANews
2025/07/10 07:52
