The WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened to community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official page, the WLFI token transfer proposal has been opened for community voting, and the current support rate is 99.93%. Voting
PANews
2025/07/10 10:47
Nansen CEO: In recent years, I have participated in 58 projects as an angel investor, 19 of which have gone to zero
PANews reported on July 10 that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik communicated with Zen Academy founder Zeneca about the performance of angel investment and said that in recent years he has
PANews
2025/07/10 10:32
a16z announces relocation of its primary business entity, AH Capital Management, to Nevada
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official blog of a16z, the top venture capital firm in the United States, a16z announced that it would move the registration
PANews
2025/07/10 10:25
UK crypto platform Ziglu faces financial collapse, enters special administration
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the British crypto banking platform Ziglu has entered a special management procedure, indicating that the star enterprise founded by former Starling
PANews
2025/07/10 10:17
vladilena.eth's SOL 10x long position has increased to 80,000, with a current floating profit of $401,000
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, vladilena.eth's 10x long position in SOL on Hyperliquid has increased to 80,000 (worth $12.65 million). In the
PANews
2025/07/10 10:13
A certain whale bought 1600.7 ETH 5 hours ago, worth $4.39 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ETH whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 bought 1600.7 ETH (worth $4.39 million) at an average price of $2744 5 hours ago. He
PANews
2025/07/10 10:07
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH in the early morning, and its total holdings have exceeded 210,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the listed company Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 5,072 ETH (worth US$13.51 million) 9 hours ago. Its total
PANews
2025/07/10 09:45
GMX hackers have converted all assets except FRAX into ETH, which may mean they have rejected the white hat bounty program
PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the GMX hacker has exchanged the assets stolen from the GMX V1 pool for ETH. The assets
PANews
2025/07/10 09:32
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has increased its BTC long position, with a current floating profit of about $6 million
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades has increased its BTC (20 times) long position and currently holds 2,821.36 BTC, worth over
PANews
2025/07/10 09:14
U.S. Senate split on cryptocurrency regulation
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, a key subcommittee of the U.S. Senate debated the proposed regulation of digital assets. Republicans advocated moderate regulation, while Democrats warned
PANews
2025/07/10 09:10
