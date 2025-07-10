2025-07-24 Thursday

Rumble will work with MoonPay to launch the crypto wallet Rumble Wallet in Q3

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, video sharing platform Rumble (RUM) has reached a cooperation with crypto payment service provider MoonPay and will launch Rumble Wallet in
PANews2025/07/10 19:06
Sequans has purchased 370 bitcoins in the first batch and plans to increase his holdings to 3,000 in the coming weeks

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Newsfile, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications announced that it has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy and purchased 370 Bitcoins in the
PANews2025/07/10 19:03
Musk: Grok technology will soon be applied to Tesla vehicles and will be launched next week at the latest

PANews reported on July 10 that Musk said Grok technology will soon be applied to Tesla vehicles and will be launched next week at the latest.
PANews2025/07/10 18:19
European Commission publishes code of conduct for general artificial intelligence

PANews reported on July 10 that the European Commission: The Code of Conduct on General Artificial Intelligence has been released, which aims to help the industry comply with the legislative
PANews2025/07/10 18:17
Tesla (TSLA.O) to hold annual shareholder meeting on November 6, 2025

PANews reported on July 10 that documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Tesla (TSLA.O) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on November 6, 2025.
PANews2025/07/10 18:14
The visa exemption agreement between China and Malaysia will take effect on July 17

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CCTV News, the Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Malaysia on the Mutual Exemption
PANews2025/07/10 18:05
BTC: Risk-averse logic in the era of debt currency

Paul Tudor Jones is a legend in the field of global macro trading, known for his bold contrarian bets at market turning points. The most decisive moment in his career
PANews2025/07/10 18:00
Data: Companies increased their holdings of a record 159,107 Bitcoins in Q2

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Solid Intel , in the second quarter of 2025 , a record 159,107 bitcoins were added to the balance sheets of companies,
PANews2025/07/10 17:50
Security agency: Beware of fake Euler Finance ads appearing in Google search results

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam , fake " Euler finance " ads are currently appearing in Google search results. These phishing ads
PANews2025/07/10 17:33
Umy launches crypto travel festival, users can win BTC for spending, total prize pool reaches 1 BTC

PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Web3 encrypted travel platform Umy announced that the new user incentive event "Umy Crypto Travel Festival" was officially launched. The
PANews2025/07/10 17:17

