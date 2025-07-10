2025-07-24 Thursday

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,827 Bitcoins (about $203 million) on the day, of which iShares (BlackRock)
PANews2025/07/10 22:32
Fed's Musallem: Tariff impact may not be felt until the end of the year or early next year

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem said that the United States is not currently in stagflation, and financial conditions support economic activities. As long as
PANews2025/07/10 22:23
NEXBRIDGE Completes $8 Million Series A Funding, Led by Fulgur Ventures

PANews reported on July 10 that NEXBRIDGE and its trading platform NEXPLACE completed a $8 million Series A financing led by Fulgur Ventures, aiming to expand the compliant digital asset
PANews2025/07/10 22:13
KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop

KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world. The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed. The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and […] Сообщение KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/10 22:06
Market News: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano to launch $1 billion hedge fund

PANews reported on July 10, market news: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano will set up a hedge fund worth $1 billion.
PANews2025/07/10 22:03
Ant International denies access to Circle

PANews reported on July 10 that according to China Business News, there was news that Ant International is cooperating with Circle. Ant International said: The media reports are inaccurate and
PANews2025/07/10 21:59
Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report

Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.
PANews2025/07/10 21:51
Circle’s native USDC will be launched on the Sei network to support seamless cross-chain transfers

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Circle’s announcement, USDC native tokens and CCTP V2 will be launched on Sei Network, which will bring the world’s largest compliant stablecoin
PANews2025/07/10 21:50
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
PANews2025/07/10 21:45
Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says crypto is at a crossroads, and urges policymakers to protect privacy and defend decentralized networks from overreach.
PANews2025/07/10 21:33

