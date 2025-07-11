2025-07-24 Thursday

FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, FTX/Alameda unpledged 189,851 SOL (worth US$30.94 million) one hour ago.
PANews2025/07/11 09:25
Russia to ban data processing centers from using cheap electricity for cryptocurrency mining

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cryptonews, Russia will prohibit domestic data processing centers from mining cryptocurrencies if subsidized electricity is used. Previously, the government had revised the
PANews2025/07/11 09:23
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm may apply for trial postponement due to witness dispute

PANews reported on July 11 that according to CryptoSlate, court documents on July 10 showed that the lawyers of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm said that if the judge allows
PANews2025/07/11 09:15
The whale who previously "followed" James and suffered huge losses shorted ETH at $2,935 after a month.

PANews reported on July 11 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who liked to open long positions to "pick up corpses" after the liquidation
PANews2025/07/11 09:09
Trump team-linked wallet deposits $7.03 million worth of TRUMP tokens into Coinbase

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the TRUMP team deposited 722,010 TRUMPs (worth US$7.03 million) into Coinbase.
PANews2025/07/11 09:03
Texture: Hackers have returned 90% of stolen funds and will not pursue further charges

PANews reported on July 11 that Texture posted on the X platform that the hacker has returned 90% of the stolen funds and received the 10% "grey hat bounty" previously
PANews2025/07/11 09:01
When Cryptocurrency Returns Are Poor, You Need a Plan B

By: DeRonin Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I started my career in cryptocurrency and I am truly grateful for what it has brought me. But recently, I came to the
PANews2025/07/11 09:00
Robinhood launches ETH and SOL staking service for US users, with a minimum participation threshold of $1

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cryptoslate, Robinhood launched ETH and SOL staking services for US customers on July 10, and users can earn staking rewards by holding
PANews2025/07/11 08:58
US media: Trump is ready to impose a general tariff of 15% or 20%, refuting inflation concerns

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Trump said in an interview with NBC on Thursday that he plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on
PANews2025/07/11 08:50
Crypto fraudster Nicholas Truglia's sentence increased to 12 years for failure to pay restitution

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency fraudster Nicholas Truglia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for failing to pay compensation related to a $20
PANews2025/07/11 08:48

