US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Industry Roots

Jonathan Gould, a former blockchain executive with a deep regulatory background, has been confirmed as the next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The US Senate voted 50 to 45 on Thursday to approve his nomination, clearing the way for Gould to become the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould previously served as Bitfury’s chief legal officer and held senior roles at the OCC during the previous Trump administration. His return marks a notable shift for the federal banking regulator, which oversees national banks and savings associations and plays a key role in setting financial policy, including on emerging technologies. Gould’s Confirmation Sets Tone for Upcoming Policy Battles His confirmation follows months of debate in Washington over how to regulate digital assets, especially stablecoins. The Senate’s approval comes just ahead of “Crypto Week” in the House, where lawmakers are set to consider the GENIUS Act . The bill aims to set strict guidelines for stablecoin issuers, including full dollar backing and mandatory annual audits for those with large market caps. 🚨Jonathan Gould has just been confirmed as Comptroller of the @USOCC . Jonathan will continue the important work started by Acting Comptroller Hood to return the OCC to its true purpose of chartering and supervising banks to ensure a safe and sound banking system. https://t.co/PnqcBbakgJ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) July 10, 2025 Even as Gould steps in, political tensions remain. Earlier Thursday, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a longtime crypto supporter, initially voted against his nomination, citing concerns over federal preemption of state banking laws and stablecoin rules. However, she ultimately voted in favor during the final count. Banking Industry Welcomes Gould as OCC Moves to Modernize Crypto Oversight The OCC has already taken a more crypto-friendly stance this year. It clarified that US banks are allowed to buy and sell crypto assets for themselves. Additionally, the agency updated its internal guidance by removing references to “reputation risk.” However, it noted that banks must still manage all related risks responsibly. In a statement , Senate Banking Committee Republicans said Gould will continue efforts to refocus the OCC. His mandate, they added, is to return the agency to its core mission of bank supervision and financial soundness. The American Bankers Association also welcomed his appointment. It also called for a regulatory framework that supports national bank preemption and a resilient financial system. Gould will replace Acting Comptroller Rodney Hood. He is expected to help shape how US banking policy intersects with the fast-evolving crypto sector. Moreover, his appointment adds momentum to the broader push for clearer regulation as digital assets gain more mainstream financial traction.