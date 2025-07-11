MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-24 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:33
Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July
INVEST
$0.0003327
-4.23%
ARK
$0.4734
-10.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:30
A whale who used 5x leverage to buy HYPE has a current floating profit of more than $14.78 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as HYPE hit an all-time high of $45.96, a whale who used 5x leverage to go long on HYPE
MORE
$0.11495
+26.58%
HYPE
$42.26
-4.69%
GO
$0.00169
-13.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:25
Tasmanian police find top 15 crypto ATM users are scam victims
Tasmanian police said they found victims were being directed to crypto ATMs by scammers after regular financial institutions flagged the transactions.
TOP
$0.000097
--%
SCAM
$0.000136
-1.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Caldera to launch native token ERA and conduct community airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service infrastructure provider, will launch its native token ERA, which will be the main asset for paying gas
TOKEN
$0.01622
-10.18%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001271
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?
Author: Zen, PANews Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of
ZEN
$8.371
-13.65%
NOT
$0.001992
-14.28%
NOW
$0.00772
-2.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:20
Ethereum Foundation explains its ZK technology strategy: L1 zkEVM first, defining a new standard for "real-time proof"
PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation published a document stating that it is fully committed to zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, hoping to apply it at all levels
ZERO
$0.00004569
-5.16%
ZK
$0.05332
-13.18%
L1
$0.01048
+0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:14
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 275 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced an increase of 275 bitcoins, and the company's total bitcoin
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:04
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, multiple wallets associated with a giant whale that had been dormant for four years recently resumed activity and transferred
BTC
$117,670
-0.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:00
BTC and ETH options with a notional value of over $5 billion will expire today
PANews reported on July 11 that Greeks.Live macro analyst Adam posted on the X platform that 37,000 Bitcoin options will expire today, with a put/call ratio of 1.05, a maximum
BTC
$117,670
-0.81%
ETH
$3,564.76
-3.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 13:24
Trending News
More
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million