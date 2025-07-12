2025-07-24 Thursday

"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.702-12.32%
PANews2025/07/12 19:59
“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
比特币
BTC$117,674.47-0.83%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1227+16.08%
以太坊
ETH$3,564.93-3.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000045-47.33%
PANews2025/07/12 19:55
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005126+4.63%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013012-19.85%
PANews2025/07/12 19:53
A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1227+16.08%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01838-4.86%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003043-19.19%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000045-47.33%
PANews2025/07/12 19:02
White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital

PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005126+4.63%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013012-19.85%
PANews2025/07/12 18:49
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
比特币
BTC$117,674.47-0.83%
PANews2025/07/12 18:32
Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners

PANews reported on July 12 that Glassnode posted on the X platform that wallets that usually hold less than 100 BTC are called "Bitcoin shrimps, crabs, and fish." Such Bitcoin
比特币
BTC$117,674.47-0.83%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006247-8.11%
PANews2025/07/12 18:09
Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA seeks to balance capital allocation through Bitcoin, currently holding 754 coins

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA announced that it would seek capital balance allocation through BTC. It currently holds 754 coins,
比特币
BTC$117,674.47-0.83%
PANews2025/07/12 17:54
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, the BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement to dismiss a lawsuit involving
U Coin
U$0.01267-0.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007494+0.25%
PANews2025/07/12 17:41
Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059,
NFT
NFT$0.0000004515-1.67%
PANews2025/07/12 17:24

