MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-24 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
TRUMP
$9.702
-12.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 19:59
“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
BTC
$117,674.47
-0.83%
ORDER
$0.1227
+16.08%
ETH
$3,564.93
-3.93%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.01%
OPEN
$0.0000045
-47.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 19:55
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
WHITE
$0.0005126
+4.63%
HOUSE
$0.013012
-19.85%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 19:53
A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens.
ORDER
$0.1227
+16.08%
WALLET
$0.01838
-4.86%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.01%
PUMP
$0.003043
-19.19%
OPEN
$0.0000045
-47.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 19:02
White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital
PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20
WHITE
$0.0005126
+4.63%
HOUSE
$0.013012
-19.85%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 18:49
Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of
BTC
$117,674.47
-0.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 18:32
Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners
PANews reported on July 12 that Glassnode posted on the X platform that wallets that usually hold less than 100 BTC are called "Bitcoin shrimps, crabs, and fish." Such Bitcoin
BTC
$117,674.47
-0.83%
HOLD
$0.00006247
-8.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 18:09
Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA seeks to balance capital allocation through Bitcoin, currently holding 754 coins
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Norwegian industrial investment company Aker ASA announced that it would seek capital balance allocation through BTC. It currently holds 754 coins,
BTC
$117,674.47
-0.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 17:54
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, the BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement to dismiss a lawsuit involving
U
$0.01267
-0.78%
JUSTICE
$0.00007494
+0.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 17:41
Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059,
NFT
$0.0000004515
-1.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/12 17:24
Trending News
More
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times