2025-07-24 Thursday

Jito plans to create a new sub-DAO to drive protocol development and increase the value of JTO tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to DL News, Jito, the Solana ecosystem liquidity pledge protocol, is currently creating a new sub-DAO to promote the development of the protocol
PANews2025/07/14 20:40
Bloomberg analyst: BlackRock's IBIT size may reach $100 billion this summer

PANews reported on July 14 that Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg ETF, posted on the X platform that the size of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT may reach $100
PANews2025/07/14 20:24
Mint Miner Free App Lets BTC, DOGE, XRP Enthusiasts Benefit From Cloud Mining

CryptoNews2025/07/14 20:19
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 14, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of Bitcoin allocation by global listed companies (excluding
PANews2025/07/14 20:18
White House National Economic Council Director: Federal Reserve should remain independent

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the Federal Reserve should remain independent.
PANews2025/07/14 20:17
Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025

XYZVerse is now catching fire, an emerging token fusing sports and crypto that’s aiming for 1000x returns before 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/14 20:15
Yunfeng Financial: Strategically deploying cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, RWA, and digital currency

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Glodon News, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) issued an announcement that, based on its existing insurance and financial technology businesses, it will strategically deploy
PANews2025/07/14 20:11
What you need to know about Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash trial

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s trial could set a precedent for how much responsibility developers bear for decentralized tools used illegally.
PANews2025/07/14 20:05
Genius Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 32 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 180 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it has purchased another 32 bitcoins and currently holds
PANews2025/07/14 20:05
Strategy spent about $472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $472.5 million to purchase 4,225 bitcoins at a price of $111,827 per bitcoin between July
PANews2025/07/14 20:01

