Bitcoin-skeptical Vanguard holds 20m+ shares in Strategy amid index inflows

The crypto-skeptical investment giant now has significant exposure to Bitcoin.
2025/07/15 03:29
Dow Jones ticks higher despite EU, Mexico tariff hike: Fed under fire while Bitcoin breaks $120k

Major U.S. stock indices were little changed amid Trump's escalating tariff rhetoric.
2025/07/15 02:40
Crypto Week in US Congress: What to Expect From the Biggest Push Yet

Key Takeaways: House Republicans are advancing three major crypto bills this week, including one on stablecoins. The GENIUS Act may pass quickly, but the broader CLARITY Act faces resistance from House Democrats. Lawmakers opposing the package cite concerns over governance and potential conflicts tied to Trump-affiliated crypto interests. Congressional Republicans are preparing for “Crypto Week,” in what may be their most consequential push yet on digital asset legislation, according to a July 14 report by Politico. The House is set to vote this week on three separate bills addressing stablecoins with the GENIUS Act, crypto market structure with the CLARITY Act, and a potential ban on a central bank digital currency (CBDC) with the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act. Crypto Week Kicks Off with Tornado Cash Trial Crypto week is scheduled to start today with the U.S. v Roman Storm case that puts the founder of Tornado Cash on trial for money laundering. The next immediate step is the likely passage of the GENIUS Act , a Senate-originated bill focused on regulating stablecoins. Bitcoin Economic Calendar for the week of July 14th ("Crypto Week"): Monday: Start of the Tornado Cash Trial, U.S. House of Representatives meetings to review the "Anti-CBDC Surveillance State" Act, the "Digital Asset Market Clarity" Act of 2025, and the "GENIUS" Act Tuesday:… pic.twitter.com/SARipkbi80 — Ledn (@hodlwithLedn) July 13, 2025 House Republicans have indicated they will advance the Senate version without amendments to expedite its arrival at President Trump’s desk. This would mark the first major crypto legislation to clear both chambers of Congress. A broader market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, authored by Financial Services Chair French Hill, is also scheduled for a vote. Unlike the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY bill faces more uncertainty. GOP lawmakers are seeking bipartisan support to demonstrate viability in the Senate, where 60 votes are required. Last year, 71 Democrats supported a similar proposal. That number may shrink due to opposition tied to the Trump administration’s crypto involvement. House Democrats, including Maxine Waters, are expected to resist Hill’s bill unless additional governance provisions are added. “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” is the label some are using to push back against what they view as conflicts involving Trump-linked crypto ventures. Major Votes on Crypto Regulation Meanwhile, a third proposal seeks to prohibit a U.S. central bank digital currency. It is unlikely to advance in the Senate, according to lawmakers familiar with the process. Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican who generally supports crypto policy, posted on X that he will vote against the GENIUS Act, calling the strategy to separate the bills “designed to ultimately fail.” “[The bills] will protect investors, consumers, and make America, as President Trump wants, a leader in financial technology and crypto and digital assets innovation,” Hill said. The House Rules Committee meets today to set the voting schedule. Decisions this week will help determine whether the current legislative environment delivers long-standing industry priorities or stalls again due to political divisions. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What’s at stake beyond legislation? If passed, these bills could redefine the U.S. regulatory approach to crypto for years, influencing how stablecoins are issued, which agencies oversee tokens, and whether digital dollars are allowed to exist. How does this impact existing crypto firms? If the bills advance, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and custodians may face streamlined federal compliance obligations, replacing the current patchwork of state-level requirements. Could this affect CBDC plans in other countries? If the U.S. formally rejects a CBDC through legislation, it could create divergence from international monetary authorities exploring central bank digital currencies.
2025/07/15 02:40
BitMine Immersion’s $500m ETH pivot shakes up crypto treasuries

Just months ago, BitMine was another mining operation chasing cheap electricity to dig up Bitcoin. Now, it’s sitting on one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries outside of the Ethereum Foundation itself. The speed of this pivot has left industry…
2025/07/15 02:38
US Crypto Week kicks off with &#039;Dictator&#039; stablecoin amendment on the table

The House of Representatives is set to vote on three crypto-related pieces of legislation before Congress goes on recess.
2025/07/15 02:08
Kazakhstan to invest part of its treasury into crypto assets

Kazakhstan is taking new steps toward increasing its exposure to crypto.
2025/07/15 00:51
Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

Grayscale, a leading crypto-focused asset manager, has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported on Monday. The firm has potential plans for a public listing, as the asset manager positions itself to capitalize on renewed investor optimism and regulatory momentum in the United States. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Grayscale files confidentially for US IPO with SEC. pic.twitter.com/jz23aPeSjL — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 14, 2025 This development comes as Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by institutional interest and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. Grayscale hasn’t said what’s in its SEC filing, but the quiet move indicates hope that clearer rules will make it easier for crypto companies to list on the stock market. Washington’s Crypto Week Drives Market Optimism Grayscale’s submission also coincides with the start of “Crypto Week” in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are expected to debate three key pieces of legislation to establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the digital asset industry. The bills, viewed by analysts as potential catalysts for mainstream adoption, could pave the way for greater integration of crypto into the traditional financial system. Trump’s Return Spurs Institutional Adoption The crypto sector has experienced renewed momentum following President Donald Trump’s re-election. Trump has pledged to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world.” Under his administration, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken steps to provide increased regulatory clarity—a sharp departure from previous leadership. This policy shift has encouraged more firms to add Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries, reinforcing the asset’s role as both a store of value and a strategic financial instrument. According to Reuters, a growing number of U.S.-based companies are aligning their balance sheets with crypto, showing that Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as a core asset rather than a speculative bet. SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC abruptly froze the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given. ⏳ SEC freezes the Grayscale Digital Fund ETF conversion just one day after approval, putting the fund’s launch on hold pending further review. #SEC #Grayscale https://t.co/scw62SvQEk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 3, 2025 On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule. The approval came with accelerated status, indicating initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. However, within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.
2025/07/15 00:29
pump.fun: PUMP tokens will be launched in 1 hour, and trading and transfer functions will be enabled at that time

PANews reported on July 15 that pump.fun said on the X platform that the PUMP token will be officially launched in 1 hour (01:00 am Beijing time). All participants in
2025/07/15 00:05
The pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute 10 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, the pump.fun project transferred 13.75 billion PUMPs to Wintermute, which is worth $55 million at the
2025/07/14 23:58
EU prepares to impose retaliatory tariffs on 72 billion euros of U.S. goods

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Šefčović, said on the 14th that if the US-EU trade negotiations fail,
2025/07/14 23:48

