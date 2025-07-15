2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%

Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks opened higher, with Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising by more than 21%

According to PANews on July 15, Hong Kong stocks of digital currency concept stocks rose at the opening, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rose by more than 21%, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rose
Moonveil
MORE$0,11501+26,03%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02675-16,58%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:41
Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions

Theo launches thBill, connecting on-chain capital with U.S. Treasuries through technical integration with Fundbridge, Libeara and other institutions

Theo, an institutional investment platform, announced the official launch of its Beta version and the launch of its core product thBill. Through technical integration with Libeara, asset management giant Wellington
Core DAO
CORE$0,5498-8,02%
U Coin
U$0,01262-1,09%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271--%
Beta Token
BETA$0,0004311-3,57%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:34
Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000

Smart money bought PUMP in large quantities, making a short-term profit of $60,000

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Aunt Ai , @FlippingProfits , a wallet that had accumulated a profit of $ 17.29 million in $TRUMP , $MELANIA , $LIBRA
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0,2166-14,48%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,01846-4,45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1264-14,53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,655-12,79%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004252-4,34%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:30
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position

A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale deposited $5 million USDC into HyperLiquid , bought 423 million PUMPs for $2.3 million, and opened a
USDCoin
USDC$0,9993-0,02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003047-19,34%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 09:04
Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH

Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, two multi-signature wallets (possibly belonging to the same entity) spent a total of $100.54 million to purchase 33,366 ETH at
Moonveil
MORE$0,11501+26,03%
以太坊
ETH$3 559,64-4,14%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08515+3,87%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:56
Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network

Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will soon support Pump.fun (PUMP) assets on the Solana network (SPL tokens). Earlier today, Coinbase announced that it will
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003047-19,34%
SOON
SOON$0,1417-2,94%
FUNToken
FUN$0,014679-10,57%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:41
Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer

Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer

PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:36
Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label

Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label

PANews reported on July 15 that Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network and add the Experimental tag to it. Officials remind users
Tagger
TAG$0,000691+7,14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01611-10,79%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003047-19,34%
FUNToken
FUN$0,014679-10,57%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271--%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:35
AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million

AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased
比特币
BTC$117 630,41-0,85%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:29
CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet

CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet

PANews reported on July 15 that CICC Research Report stated that we judge that the popularization of stablecoins will have limited impact on existing businesses such as WeChat Pay. The
Share
PANews2025/07/15 08:17

Trending News

More

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times