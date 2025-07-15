MEXC Exchange
Aqua1 denies any connection with Web3port: the team operates independently, and Web3Port clarifies that it has not been banned by any exchange
PANews reported on July 15 that Aqua1 Foundation issued a statement in response to recent rumors about its team and operations. The statement said that Dave Lee joined Aqua1 as
PANews
2025/07/15 17:13
Active Energy, a listed company, announced that it has purchased its first batch of Bitcoin, but the specific amount has not been disclosed
PANews reported on July 15 that according to official news, renewable energy company Active Energy (AIM: AEG, OTCQB: ATGVF) announced the implementation of its digital asset fund management policy and
PANews
2025/07/15 17:07
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies raises $2.3 million CAD to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that its previously announced non-broker private placement
PANews
2025/07/15 17:06
Mastercard executive: 90% of stablecoin transactions are trapped in the crypto space, and daily payments have a long way to go
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Mastercard (MA.US) Chief Product Officer Yohan Lambert said that although stablecoins are highly sought after, they still have a long
PANews
2025/07/15 17:04
The whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by Ember, the ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital, with an average
PANews
2025/07/15 16:58
Arcadia attackers transfer about $1 million again
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cyvers Alerts monitoring, the Arcadia Finance attacker has just stolen about $1 million from the protocol again through multiple transactions, bringing the
PANews
2025/07/15 16:55
South Korean court acquits Wemade's former CEO in Wemix manipulation case
PANews reported on July 15 that according to South Korean media News1, the Seoul Southern District Court ruled that Wemade's former CEO Jang Hyun-guk was not guilty and did not
PANews
2025/07/15 16:52
The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion
If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:36
South Korean court clears Wemade ex-CEO in Wemix manipulation case
After nearly a year of legal proceedings, a South Korean court acquitted former Wemade CEO Jang Hyun-guk of market manipulation charges.
PANews
2025/07/15 16:35
A whale transferred another 5,360 BTC to Galaxy within half an hour, with a total transfer amount of 4.16 billion US dollars in BTC
PANews reported on July 15 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a whale transferred 5,360 bitcoins to Galaxy in batches in the past half hour. At present, the total amount transferred
PANews
2025/07/15 16:22
