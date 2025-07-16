MEXC Exchange
Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?
1. The core breakthrough of PoL v2: from liquidity incentives to value closed loop The "mainnet asset dilemma" of traditional public chains has existed for a long time. Although tokens
PANews
2025/07/16 08:00
UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the official website of the British government, the British government announced a strategy for the digitalization of wholesale financial markets, which explicitly
PANews
2025/07/16 07:58
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
PANews
2025/07/16 07:55
Jonathan Gould Inaugurated as 32nd Director of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Jonathan V. Gould was sworn in as the
PANews
2025/07/16 07:46
Trump: Tariff letters will be sent to small countries soon, with tariff rates slightly higher than 10%
PANews July 16 news, US President Trump said on Tuesday that tariff letters for smaller countries will be sent out soon, adding that tariffs of "a little over 10%" may
PANews
2025/07/16 07:40
Cantor Fitzgerald plans to reach a SPAC deal worth more than $4 billion with Bitcoin pioneer
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the Financial Times, Cantor Fitzgerald is in late-stage negotiations with Adam Back , an early Bitcoin supporter and founder of Blockstream Capital,
PANews
2025/07/16 07:31
Donald Trump Jr.: Cryptocurrency will grow into a multi-trillion dollar industry
PANews reported on July 16 that Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Trump, said: Cryptocurrency will grow into an industry worth (at least) trillions of dollars. I like Musk's
PANews
2025/07/16 07:26
The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass the procedural vote on the encryption bill, and a second vote may be held on Wednesday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a Politico reporter: The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a procedural vote on cryptocurrency-related bills. According to Fox News, the
PANews
2025/07/16 07:16
"Cryptocurrency Week" in Washington: How three major bills will rewrite the fate of encryption?
This week, Washington has ushered in a critical moment known as "Crypto Week", and the U.S. Congress is accelerating a number of legislations supporting cryptocurrencies, heralding major changes in the
PANews
2025/07/16 07:00
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill
Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
CryptoNews
2025/07/16 06:08
