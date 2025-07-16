2025-07-24 Thursday

DeFi directly connects to TG's one billion users. Can TAC revitalize the TON ecosystem whose TVL has been "knee-cut"?

The TON Application Chain (TAC) officially launched its mainnet on Tuesday, a move aimed at enabling Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to run within Telegram’s massive user ecosystem. According to
PANews2025/07/16 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.4886 million

PANews reported on July 16 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/16 16:52
LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged

PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US
PANews2025/07/16 16:50
The total supply of Aspecta’s native token $ASP is 1 billion

PANews reported on July 16 that infrastructure Aspecta announced that the total supply of its native token $ASP is 1 billion, which will promote on-chain price discovery and open economic
PANews2025/07/16 16:39
CLARITY Act explained: What it means for Crypto Week and beyond

CLARITY Act explained: What it means for Crypto Week and beyond

The CLARITY Act promises long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets, balancing innovation, oversight and investor protection.
PANews2025/07/16 16:39
Peter Thiel takes 9.1% stake in Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury firm

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel recently bought a 9.1% stake in Fundstrat’s Ethereum Treasury company, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, according to a recent SEC filing. The filed SEC document revealed that Peter Thiel has acquired 9.1% of the total shares to BMNR.…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 16:37
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group establishes digital asset business and implements Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 16 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced the establishment of a digital asset business and implemented a Bitcoin reserve strategy to include Bitcoin in
PANews2025/07/16 16:36
SharpLink Gaming still has about $257 million in funds for subsequent ETH acquisitions

PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink Gaming announced that its ETH Concentration indicator has increased from 2.00 to 2.46, a 23% increase since the launch of the ETH strategy
PANews2025/07/16 16:21
Trend Research sold nearly 49,000 ETH today to repay Aave loans, worth about $151 million

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Trend Research sold 48,946 ETH (about $151 million) today to repay its loan on the Aave platform. Previously, the institution
PANews2025/07/16 16:07
PayPal Supports PYUSD on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Solana Networks

PANews reported on July 16 that PayPal updated its cryptocurrency service terms on July 16, 2025, explicitly supporting the issuance and use of PYUSD stablecoins on the Arbitrum network. PYUSD
PANews2025/07/16 15:59

