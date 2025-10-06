深入可信执行环境：您的加密交易有多安全？

摘要和 I. 动机

II. 本地货币

III. 独特的 PoP 仪式

IV. 货币政策

V. 购买力调整的交易费用

VI. 架构

VII. 可信执行环境安全

VIII. Encointer 协会

IX. 已知限制

X. 结论和参考文献

TEE 旨在为安全远程计算提供必要的保障。它们应在由不受信任方维护的计算机上执行软件时提供完整性和机密性保证。最新的 TEE 依赖于软件认证，这是一个通过制造商签名向用户保证她正在与运行在真实可信硬件的安全容器内的已知代码通信的过程。

\ 正如 [14] 中所批评的，制造商似乎遵循"通过隐蔽实现安全"的原则，不披露进行适当安全审查所需的设计内部细节。他们对 Intel SGX 的"疑罪从无"分析显示了其对缓存计时和侧信道攻击的脆弱性。Foreshadow [15] 证伪了 SGX 的机密性和完整性声明，但该攻击目前已得到缓解。另一方面，ARM TrustZone 只是一个 IP 核心，设计细节留给了同样不愿披露细节的制造商。

\ 至少自斯诺登时代以来，人们也必须担心制造商被其国家强制引入故意的后门。即使像 Keystone [22] 这样的开源 TEE 可能很快会提供设备，人们仍然必须信任制造商不会篡改设计。

\ 虽然这一切令人不安，但应该从全局角度看待。信息安全是一场永无止境的竞赛。所有区块链解决方案都是在很大程度上运行在英特尔 CPU 上的软件。虽然硬件钱包可能在我们资金私钥方面给我们一些安慰，但在考虑侧信道攻击时，对机密性没有保证。

\ Encointer 协会将密切关注发展，并维护一个最新的已接受 TEE 制造商认证密钥列表。

\

VIII. Encointer 协会

Encointer 协会是一个受瑞士法律管辖的非营利协会。其目的是在初始阶段管理 Encointer 生态系统。它履行以下任务

\ • 社区引导

\ • 协议更新

\ • 维护已接受的 TEE 认证服务密钥列表

\ 所有变更都需经过社区公投。

\

IX. 已知限制

A. 可扩展性

\ 提出的 Encointer 协议假设本地社区的整个状态可以适合 TEE 内的安全内存。这限制了每个社区可以注册的账户数量。

\

X. 结论

本文详细介绍了一个新型加密货币系统的概念。主要贡献有

\ • 一种支持全球平等机会的新型货币政策方法，通过本地社区货币提供普遍基本收入(UBI)。

\ • 一种用于无信任假名密钥签名聚会的新协议，用于人格证明(PoP)

\ • 具有购买力调整费用的私人交易。

\