Norwegian K33 launches new round of share issuance to purchase 1,000 BTC

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:31
比特币
BTC$118 934,97-0,10%

Norwegian digital asset firm K33 wants to issue a round of shares to raise enough capital to buy as much as 1,000 BTC. The offering has already received full subscriptions.

In an official press release, the Norwegian firm declared that it would issue new company shares in order to raise at least 85 million Swedish krona or equal to around $8.8 million. The digital asset firm has established the subscription price per share at 0.1036 SEK, matching the closing price on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of June 17.

The capital raised from sales of the shares will be used to add more Bitcoin (BTC) to the company’s balance sheet. According to the release, the goal is to buy up to 1,000 BTC. Exposure to more Bitcoin will allow the company to diversify its holdings, improve margins and fuel scalable growth.

The issuance has already attracted pre-commitments, including an investment by the CEO of K33, Torbjørn Bull Jenssen himself that amounts to about EUR 100,000.

“We strongly believe that Bitcoin represents the future of global finance and are positioning K33 to benefit maximally from this,” said Jenssen in his statement.

Aside from Jenssen, the company claimed that the shares have already gotten full subscription commitments from both existing and new investors.

The minimum subscription and allocation amount in the Directed Share Issue will be a number of Offer Shares equal to EUR 100,000 per investor. However, the company may, at its sole discretion, offer and allocate amounts below the minimum.

The application window opens from June 18 at 09:00 CEST and closes on June 19 at 17:30 CEST, though dates are still subject to change. However, by applying for shares, investors will automatically vote in favor of item 9 at an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 3, which would authorize the board to issue shares and financial instruments as needed.

“Such undertaking applies to all shares in the Company held or controlled as of the record date for the EGM,” wrote the company in its notice.

According to the release, share allocations will be decided by the board, considering factors like order size, existing holdings, and investor fit. Notification of allocation is expected around June 23, with settlement and share trading beginning in early July.

Throughout the year, K33 has been accelerating its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Earlier in May, the Norway-based firm raised 60 million SEK, worth about $5.6 million, from insiders and investors to boost its Bitcoin holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1356+93,71%
Landwolf
WOLF$0,000002795-11,55%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003242-12,37%
FUNToken
FUN$0,014715-11,04%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:25
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
JOE
JOE$0,1762-8,03%
FUND
FUND$0,03298+24,45%
Stella
ALPHA$0,01517-6,41%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:06
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00006359-5,59%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:46

Trending News

More

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023