Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest dumps second batch of Circle shares

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:05
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000155-11.42%
ARK
ARK$0.4952-4.89%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is still cashing in on its early bet on stablecoin issuer Circle, unloading another sizable chunk of its CRCL shares amid the stock’s post-IPO rally.

According to portfolio disclosures dated June 17, the investment management firm has sold an additional $44.8 million worth of CRCL stock. The dump comes just a day after its first-ever sale of the shares, when it offloaded approximately $51.7 million worth.

As with the previous sale, the latest round was spread across three of Ark’s ETFs, including ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The breakdown includes 208,654, 65,320, and 24,134 CRCL shares sold from each fund, respectively.

The back-to-back sales suggest Ark is locking in profits as the Circle stock continues its post-IPO surge. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, CRCL has skyrocketed nearly 400%, briefly touching $165 earlier this week.

At press time, the stock trades at $149.15, down roughly 1.26% in the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. However, pre-market data shows a slight rebound to $154.23, up 3.41%.

When combined with the previous day’s sale of 342,658 shares, Ark has now trimmed a total of roughly 642,000 CRCL shares across its funds. Despite the profit-taking, the firm’s remaining position is still significant. 

Ark Invest previously purchased 4.5 million of the CRCL shares and still holds around 3.9 million, worth approximately $575 million at current prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1356+93.71%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.000002795-11.55%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003242-12.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014715-11.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:25
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
JOE
JOE$0.1762-8.03%
FUND
FUND$0.03298+24.45%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01517-6.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:06
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006359-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:46

Trending News

More

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023