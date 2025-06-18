Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework

2025/06/18 16:25
PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to efficiently create personalized AI influencers and supports automatic cross-platform content publishing, including OnlyFans, X and other platforms, to achieve 24/7 operations. Users can start the influencer business in just a few minutes and maximize revenue and increase fan engagement through AI technology, while retaining complete IP ownership, bringing a new paradigm for the next generation of creator economy.

Both Anora and OnlyStans Studio are built on Lux, a multi-agent, multi-framework AI system launched by Spectral, a machine intelligence network. Lux supports the collaborative operation of multiple AI agents, covering functions such as recruitment, dismissal, and transaction execution, and realizes a fully autonomous workflow. Its core modules include Beams for workflow orchestration, Prisms as the basic functional unit, Lenses for external data access, and Signals for on-chain communication.

It is reported that after the AI hedge fund Agent Spectra, Agent Anora has become the second fully autonomous project built on the Lux framework.

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
