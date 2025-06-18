XRP, SOL ETFs face SEC delay, but approval hopes remain

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 15:20
Solana
SOL$191.04-5.49%
U Coin
U$0.01275-0.93%
瑞波币
XRP$3.2073-8.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00804-0.37%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has officially delayed decisions on two additional ETFs, adding them to a growing list of applications now facing extended timelines.

According to separate filings published on Tuesday, June 17, the SEC is initiating formal proceedings to determine whether to approve or deny Franklin Templeton’s proposed XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) ETFs.

Typically prompted by the need for a more thorough evaluation of the proposals and related concerns, this move pauses the decision-making process for several weeks to allow for additional public input and internal review.

The SEC’s decision adds to a growing trend of delays, coming just a week after it similarly postponed rulings on DOGE (DOGE), AVAX (AVAX), and HBAR (HBAR) ETFs.

While not a rejection, the delay marks a setback for rising market expectations of an imminent approval. But despite the holdup, analysts remain optimistic.

Solana, XRP ETFs still viable despite SEC slowdown

Commenting on the latest filings, ETF analyst James Seyffart emphasized that the SEC’s delay is not unusual. He noted that while the approval timeline remains uncertain, active engagement from the commission is a “very positive” signal. 

Earlier this month, the analyst placed approval odds for both SOL and XRP ETFs at 90% and 85% respectively, citing the SEC’s current view of each asset, existing CFTC oversight of futures, and the strength of the filing institutions.

Both SOL and XRP have dropped roughly 4% over the past 24 hours, likely in response to the regulatory decision. Meanwhile, the first XRP ETF recently launched in Canada following approval from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), signaling growing interest and adoption beyond the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1356+93.71%
Landwolf
WOLF$0.000002795-11.55%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003242-12.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014715-11.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:25
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
JOE
JOE$0.1762-8.03%
FUND
FUND$0.03298+24.45%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01517-6.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:06
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006359-5.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:46

Trending News

More

Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023