Li Yunze, Pan Gongsheng, Wu Qing and Zhu Hexin will deliver keynote speeches at the Lujiazui Forum

2025/06/18 08:40
PANews reported on June 18 that the 2025 Lujiazui Forum will be held today. According to the latest opening ceremony agenda, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will attend the meeting and deliver keynote speeches.

The trillion-dollar asset management giant Charles Schwab has made a bold statement that it will "definitely compete with Coinbase" and is also planning stablecoins and tokenization

Author: Weilin, PANews As one of the leading financial services companies in the United States, Charles Schwab is accelerating its expansion into the cryptocurrency field. According to the latest statement
PANews2025/07/23 16:09
USD1 Million Incentive Campaign Winners: EGL1, Liberty, Tagger and Lorenzo

PANews reported on July 11 that according to BUILDon official news, the USD1 1 million USD incentive event created a total of approximately 299.1 billion USD1 trading volume, accounting for
PANews2025/07/11 16:51
White House crypto report drops July 30: Here's what's at stake

The White House's crypto policy report is set to drop on July 30, and it could either ignite a new era of U.S. blockchain dominance or deepen the industry’s regulatory quagmire.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 04:29

