PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin PANews 2024/11/14 17:22

FUTURE $0.11918 -2.44% TRUMP $9.856 -10.68%

After Trump won the US election, Bitcoin prices have seen a strong rise, hitting record highs, attracting the attention of investors and analysts. How will Bitcoin develop in the future? Will it continue to rise above $100,000, or will it gradually fall back? PANews brings together perspectives from entrepreneurs, on-chain data analysts, traders, and crypto companies to provide clear, illustrated predictions.