Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16)

PANews
2025/04/16 10:10
Memecoin
MEME$0.001787-12.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1309-12.26%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008823-0.13%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/16 Update:
Memecoin's daily trading volume on Solana DEX exceeds 2.1 billion, returning to the level of early February
PumpSwap's trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded US$460 million, and the cumulative trading volume exceeded 10.1 billion, and its market share expanded

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of US$2.448 million and withdrawing all funds from
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003194-15.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:41
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11928-2.73%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-10.07%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003194-15.43%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014489-11.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
以太坊
ETH$3,602.15-3.42%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:22

Trending News

More

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million