GENIUS Act could strengthen dollar power, write ‘rulebook’ for global financial system PANews 2025/06/18 03:22

ACT $0.04729 -5.26% SENATE $0.01185 -13.62% POWER $0.01158 -3.09% HOUSE $0.013797 -10.96%

After clearing a key procedural vote, the GENIUS Act faces a final decision in the Senate before moving to the House of Representatives.