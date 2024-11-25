Grayscale Research: What is the utility of integrating AI agents with blockchain?

By Grayscale Research
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
Key points:
Imagine AI robots using their massive computing power to promote memecoin and unexpectedly become digital millionaires. That future has already arrived.
An “AI agent” is a piece of software that can act independently to achieve a range of complex goals. For example, you could have an AI agent organize a multi-city vacation based on your preferences and budget, arranging flights, booking accommodation, and activities. But to accomplish these tasks, the AI agent needs to control economic resources and the ability to send and receive payments.
This is where blockchain comes in. In the traditional financial world, AI agents are limited in terms of accessing bank accounts and processing payments. In contrast, blockchain allows AI agents to directly access their own wallets and make payments without permission.
Researchers have recently made breakthroughs in this area, creating “AI influencers.” For example, an AI agent called Truth Terminal has made a splash as the “first AI agent millionaire.” Truth Terminal operates autonomously on X (Twitter) just like a normal human influencer: tweeting and interacting with other users. A few months after its launch, Truth Terminal expressed interest in a new memecoin ($GOAT). After receiving deposits of the memecoin to its associated blockchain address, Truth Terminal subsequently promoted the token to its fans, sparking market interest and boosting its value by about 9 times (Figure 1).
While inherently amusing, Truth Terminal and related “AI influencer” projects demonstrate that blockchain technology can be an effective tool for intermediating economic value between humans, AI agents, and cyber-physical devices, with potential implications for multiple segments of the crypto market.
Figure 1 : GOAT has performed well since Truth Terminal endorsement
AI agents are advanced AI systems designed to operate autonomously in complex environments. These digital entities possess the ability to perceive, reason, and take independent actions to achieve their goals. Some of the key characteristics of AI agents include autonomy, responsiveness, proactive behavior, social interaction, and the ability to continuously learn. By combining these characteristics, AI agents can adapt to new situations, make decisions, and learn and change behavior over time.
Initially, AI research focused on developing expert systems and knowledge bases to solve specific problems. However, the 1990s saw a paradigm shift towards creating more versatile, autonomous agents that can function in dynamic environments. Concurrent developments in machine learning, particularly reinforcement learning, further enhanced the ability of these agents to learn and adapt their behavior over time.
In recent years, examples of AI agents have become increasingly common. Virtual assistants such as Apple's Siri (launched in 2010) and Amazon's Alexa (launched in 2014) demonstrate how AI agents can use natural language processing to interact with users. In 2016, AI achieved a milestone in gaming when DeepMind's AlphaGo defeated the world champion of Go, making headlines. In finance, AI-driven trading robots have revolutionized market operations, using complex algorithms to make split-second decisions in volatile trading environments.
To gain greater autonomy and achieve their goals, AI agents need financial services to accumulate and allocate resources. The permissionless nature of blockchain technology, coupled with programmable smart contracts, provides an ideal environment for AI agents to operate independently. Earlier this year, researchers conducted the first inter-agent transaction on a blockchain, but innovation has quickly expanded and now includes a series of experimental projects related to "AI influencers."
A major example of an “AI influencer” using blockchain technology is Luna, which is developed based on Virtuals Protocol. To users, Luna is a female anime character and a related chatbot (Figure 2). Essentially, Luna’s core goal is to reach 100,000 followers on platform X. This goal and all of Luna’s actions will ultimately make her operations transparent.
Luna functions like a chatbot that can interact with users. For example, it can start conversations and reply to tweets. However, Luna can do much more than just tweet. For example, if a user interacts with her tweets, she can financially compensate the user (“tip”) by sending Luna tokens to the user’s crypto wallet, thus providing a direct link between Luna’s goal (reaching 100,000 users) and her economic resources. In short, Luna is a wealthy AI agent.
Figure 2 : Screenshot of Luna on Virtuals Protocol
If blockchain is a more efficient track for AI agents, what does this mean for crypto investors? Grayscale Research believes the impact is mainly reflected in three aspects:
While still a niche market, certain protocols specifically related to AI agents may also benefit. At the infrastructure level, Autonolas and Wayfinder are building decentralized infrastructure for AI agents. Protocols such as Virtuals, Ethereum, and MyShell are building consumer AI agent applications. This category is still in its early stages, but its share of the AI-themed track has grown over the past month.
Figure 3 : AI proxy assets have outperformed in the past month
The integration of AI agents with blockchain technology does more than represent a new use case for cryptocurrency; it signals a potential shift in the way AI agents interact with currency. Grayscale Research believes that the future internet may be increasingly dominated by AI websites. With this in mind, permissionless blockchains could serve as the underlying infrastructure for AI agents integrated with these websites. If this is the case, AI agents could become the primary way for users to get involved in cryptocurrency without them even knowing they are using blockchain technology. As such, AI agents have the potential to greatly impact the adoption and development of cryptocurrency, making this emerging topic an area worth watching in the future.
