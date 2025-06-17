Genius Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 52% after court lifts crypto ban

2025/06/17
Genius Group has expanded its Bitcoin treasury by 52% after a U.S. court lifted a previous ban on crypto purchases, with the company reaffirming its long-term goal of accumulating 1,000 BTC.

Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 52% following a favorable court ruling that lifted a previous ban on its crypto purchases.

According to CEO Roger Hamilton’s announcement on X, the company acquired 34 additional BTC in the past month, bringing its total corporate treasury to 100 BTC. The purchases were made at an average price of $100,600 per BTC, amounting to a total investment of approximately $10.06 million.

The renewed buying activity comes after the May 6 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which overturned a prior order that had blocked Genius Group from acquiring more Bitcoin. That restriction stemmed from a March 13 ruling by a New York District Court, which issued a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in connection with a legal dispute surrounding the company’s merger with Fatbrain AI.

Now that the company can resume buying Bitcoin, it has reaffirmed its long-term goal of building a 1,000 BTC treasury:

The development comes amid a broader wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Earlier today, The Blockchain Group announced that it had raised an additional €7.2 million (about $7.7 million) to advance its goal of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm.

In Japan, Metaplanet recently hit its 2025 target of 10,000 BTC following a fresh purchase of 1,112 BTC. In the U.S., Michael Saylor’s Strategy keeps expanding its BTC treasury, recently adding another 10,100 BTC.

