H100 Group receives 144.8 Bitcoin in convertible loan deal PANews 2025/06/17

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced on Monday that it had received 144.8 bitcoins through a convertible loan agreement, increasing its bitcoin holdings on its balance sheet to 169.2. The financing plan was led by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, with a total size of 750 million Swedish kronor (about 79 million US dollars). H100 stated in the announcement: "These 144.8 bitcoins come from the first to fourth batches of funds under the previously announced convertible loan agreement."