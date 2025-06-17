TenArmor: Meta Pool lost $130,000 due to vulnerability attack

PANews
2025/06/17 16:22

PANews reported on June 17 that according to security agency TenArmor, Meta Pool suffered an attack on the Ethereum network, resulting in a loss of approximately $130,000. The attacker exploited the mint() function vulnerability of the mpETH pool to mint mpETH tokens without depositing real ETH assets. In addition, MEV frontrunner Yoink also participated in the attack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

