Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

ALEX $0.01306 -8.67% T $0.01799 -8.16% GET $0.00615 -2.61%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.