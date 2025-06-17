USDC cross-chain migration: Nearly $70 million destroyed from Solana and minted on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/17 12:50
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995--%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 12:41 and 12:42 noon, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 69,801,539 USDC (approximately US$69.78 million) on Ethereum, and almost simultaneously destroyed the same amount of USDC on the Solana chain, indicating that this seemed to be a standard cross-chain asset migration operation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,0138-%4,29
Stage
STAGE$0,0000615+%0,65
Share
PANews2025/07/24 06:12
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
Share
PANews2025/07/24 07:19
Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 03:47

Trending News

More

Crypto &#039;control&#039; takes center stage at Roman Storm trial

JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market

Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme