Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks PANews 2025/06/17 07:55

MORE $0.12401 +33.40% ZKJ $0.1731 -14.09%

PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently evaluating market conditions, and "needs to guard against future financial attacks."